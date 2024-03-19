What to expect for the 2024 total solar eclipse in Southern California

On April 8, millions of Americans will get to see a rare celestial sight — a total solar eclipse crossing over parts of the United States from Texas to Maine.

The moon will pass between the sun and the Earth, but only those in locations where the moon's shadow completely covers the sun – called the path of totality – will experience the full eclipse. For seconds to minutes, the sky will darken, temperatures drop and wildlife will react to the sudden changes.

While Southern California won't be in the direct path, the Golden State still has the chance to see a show and witness what experts call an extraordinary phenomenon.

Here’s what to expect.

NASA officials say the April 8 total solar eclipse will first u0022enteru0022 the United States over Texas.

Can I see the solar eclipse in California?

The first contact in Southern California is expected just after 10 a.m., said Vanessa Alarcon, an astronomical observer at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. She cautioned to wear protective glasses to look directly at the eclipse. People also could project the image of the sun onto another surface using a handmade device or even a kitchen tool.

The peak of eclipse is expected to happen here at 11:12 a.m., Alarcon said. That’s when Southern Californians could see roughly half of the sun blocked by the moon.

What will the solar eclipse look like in Southern California?

A lot may depend on the weather. At first contact, people may notice what appears to be a slice missing from the sun. Around an hour later, the sky likely will get darker as nearly 50% of the sun is blocked.

“You will notice shadows get a little bit weird. They maybe don’t look as crisp,” Alarcon said.

How long will the solar eclipse last?

The entire phenomenon likely could last a couple of hours, she said. After 11:12 a.m., the moon will start to move away from the sun. The eclipse is expected to end by 12:22 p.m.

Is the solar eclipse safe to look at?

The short answer: Not without protective glasses.

NASA officials say it is not safe to look directly at the sun without specialized eye protection. Also, viewing any part of the bright sun through a camera lens, binoculars or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter will instantly cause severe eye injury, the agency said.

Regular sunglasses let in too much light and won't work. But people can find ISO-approved solar eclipse glasses at a variety of shops. NASA officials recommend testing them before April 8.

People also can use a pinhole projector to project the sun onto a nearby surface. It can be as simple as punching a pinhole in an index card or using a kitchen colander. With the sun behind you, let the light stream through the tiny hole to see the projected image on another surface.

How often does a solar eclipse happen?

April 8 is the last chance to witness a total eclipse in the continental United States until 2044. While Californians will not be in the path of the total eclipse, they can watch it online. NASA plans to show a live broadcast at nasa.gov/nasatv/ and on its YouTube channel at youtube.com/@NASA.

Have a question about the solar eclipse in Southern California? Email cheri.carlson@vcstar.com and we will try to find the answer.

USA TODAY contributed to this report. Cheri Carlson covers the environment for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at cheri.carlson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0260.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Eclipse 2024: What to expect in Southern California