Expanding minority vendors in Indianapolis venues

OpenAI's legal battle with The New York Times over data to train its AI models might still be brewing. OpenAI on Wednesday announced that it signed contracts with Le Monde and Prisa Media to bring French and Spanish news content to OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot. In a blog post, OpenAI said that the partnership will put the organizations' current events coverage -- from brands including El País, Cinco Días, As and El Huffpost -- in front of ChatGPT users where it makes sense, as well as contribute to OpenAI's ever-expanding volume of training data.