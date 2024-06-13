Expanding jobs for Decatur Co. grads

Jun. 13—GREENSBURG — The Southeast Indiana Workforce Investment Board has announced the long-awaited expansion of the Jobs for America's Graduates program into three high schools in Decatur County (Greensburg Community High School, North Decatur Jr-Sr High and South Decatur Jr-Sr High).

This expansion was made possible, in part, by a recent donation from Honda to support SEIWIB's best-in-state JAG implementation throughout Southeast Indiana.

"The JAG program is very impactful for students, preparing them for successful, sustainable careers, said Roxanna Metz, Plant Lead at the Honda Indiana Auto Plant. "Honda recognizes the importance of building the future generation of workforce and we are proud to support the expansion of JAG in our community."

JAG is a resiliency-building workforce program that helps Hoosier high school students encountering significant barriers to graduation learn in-demand employability skills and receive career exploration and coaching experiences (more information at www.jag.org).

JAG's intensive programming is delivered via a full-time instructor in a traditional classroom setting, and provides a structured bridge to successful post-secondary education and both immediate and future workforce opportunities. SEIWIB runs the state's largest JAG program, currently serving 12 school corporations.

"Decatur Community Schools is thrilled to now have JAG at our two junior senior high schools," said Dr. Jarrod Burns, Superintendent of Decatur County Community Schools. "The skills our students will gain while in JAG will allow them to leave our schools and thrive in our community."

"The growth of Indiana's JAG program ensures opportunities for a new generation of student leaders in Southeast Indiana," said Tom Hunter, Superintendent of Greensburg Schools. "We appreciate Honda's continued commitment to Greensburg and we are excited to see the growth of our JAG students."

The announcement of the three new JAG programs in southeast Indiana aligns with Governor Holcomb's goal to double the amount of JAG programs throughout Indiana by the 2024-2025 school year. In 2023, the State of Indiana made an additional $23.1 million available for statement expansion.

Southeast Indiana Workforce Investment Board's JAG will now serve approximately 520 active participants and an additional 200 young adults in a follow-up program each academic year. These graduates have a 99% graduation rate and, in 2023, area JAG students secured $1.7 million in college scholarships.

"Southeast Indiana Workforce Investment Board has long been committed to JAG, as we know it to be a proven and transformative program that provides opportunities for youth that have multiple barriers to success," said Kurt Kegerreis, Executive Director of Southeast Indiana Workforce Investment Board. "We are thankful to Honda for their long-term commitment to this work. We also applaud Governor Holcomb for his leadership in expanding JAG not only in our region but throughout Indiana, and our critical partners at the Department of Workforce Development for their ongoing support."

Southeast Indiana Workforce Investment Board

Southeast Indiana Workforce Investment Board is the Workforce Development Board for Bartholomew, Dearborn, Decatur, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley, and Switzerland counties in Indiana.

Southeast Indiana Workforce Investment Board's mission is to help Hoosiers in Southeast Indiana find and grow in careers that are productive and fulfilling, and to help employers find the qualified personnel they need to be successful.

Southeast Indiana Workforce Investment Board is committed to equitable workforce solutions. This includes serving underrepresented populations, including individuals in recovery and justice-involved individuals and their families.

Learn more at www.southeastindianaworkforce.com.

About Honda Corporate Social Responsibility and the Honda USA Foundation

For more than 60 years in the U.S., Honda has been committed to making positive contributions to the communities where its associates live and work.

Honda's mission is to create products and services that help people fulfill their life's potential, while conducting business in a sustainable manner and fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace.

Advancing its corporate social responsibility, Honda and the Honda USA Foundation support this direction through giving focused on education, the environment, mobility, traffic safety and community.

— Information provided — Information provided