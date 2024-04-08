The exodus from Northern Maine: Traffic increases after eclipse

TechCrunch

SingleInterface, a SaaS startup offering tools to offline businesses to grow their revenues by leveraging the web, has raised $30 million in its maiden external fundraising round as the Singaporean startup seeks to expand its footprint internationally and improve products to make them more relevant to global brands. While being offline is still prominent for enterprises across major markets, including the U.S., Asia and Europe, businesses have started embracing online marketing strategies to attract more customers and increase their revenues. Nearly 67% of the world's population, or 5.4 billion people, is online, according to the International Telecommunication Union.