Exeter trustees seek voter approval to boost trust funds returns

As Exeter’s Trustees of Trust Funds, we are responsible for managing $3.8 million in trust funds for the town, the two school districts, the library, and the Exeter Cemetery.

We are asking town and school district voters to approve three warrant articles on March 12 that would be a major step forward in our ability to invest these funds more productively with a greater potential for larger returns.

Currently, these trust funds are invested in low-earning money market accounts that traditionally have delivered the least return on investment over time compared with other investment alternatives. These accounts also provide little, if any, protection against inflation and, thus, have lost purchasing power.

The Exeter trustees strongly believe that using a professional investment advisor will enable stronger growth of invested funds over time.

These warrant articles are Article 20 - “Adopt Investment Services for Capital Reserve Funds” for the town, and Article on two ballots – “Investment Management of Trust Funds” for the Exeter School District (ESD) and the Exeter Region Cooperative School District (ERCSD).

Each of these very similarly worded warrant articles respectively has been unanimously approved and recommended for passage by the Exeter Select Board, the ESD School Board, and the ERCSD School Board.

There is no tax impact from approving these warrant articles.

In substance, the warrant articles authorize the Exeter Trustees of Trust Funds to pay for capital reserve fund investment services from the annual income earned by the publicly funded capital reserve funds. At the end of last year, these 25 capital reserve funds represented about 81% or $3,044,331 of Exeter’s trust funds, with ninety-five privately funded trust funds representing about 19% or $731,481.

The Exeter trustees strongly believe that using a professional investment advisor will:

Enable stronger growth of invested funds over time.

Improve investment returns for all trust funds.

Minimize loss of trust funds value from inflation.

Improve monthly and annual reporting for all trust funds.

The warrant articles stipulate that annual income from the public funds may be paid for “investment services, and any other expenses incurred,” and that no vote to rescind this authority “shall occur within five years” of the original adoption of these warrant articles.

Both these provisions of the warrant articles were recommended for inclusion by the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration, and we trustees can assure Exeter’s voters that both provisions do not represent any open-ended freedom for us to do whatever we want with the trust funds.

We will tightly monitor the fees and are committed to paying only for those that are investment-related. We will be able to terminate the relationship with our prospective investment advisor at any time if the advisor fails to meet performance or earnings expectations.

Hiring an investment advisor and paying fees from the income of public trust funds is nothing new or radical in New Hampshire. The trustees conducted a competitive hiring process, interviewed four finalists, and selected a local firm that specializes in advising trust fund trustees in 35 other New Hampshire towns and cities, including 12 Seacoast and nearby municipalities. About 92-140 municipalities in NH have approved similar warrant articles and hired investment advisors, according to the NH attorney general’s office.

The trustees’ investment philosophy and objectives are:

1.) Safety and preservation of principal, including offsetting the impacts of annual inflation on the trust funds’ purchasing power.

2.) Maintain liquidity of key assets to reimburse the town and school districts as needed on a timely basis.

3.) Maximize to the extent achievable the return of the total portfolio.

We urge the voters to approve the proposed warrant articles and to take this prudent step toward making Exeter’s trust funds more productive and useful for all its citizens.

(For additional information, please see the Trustees of Trust Funds webpage on the town’s website: https://www.exeternh.gov/totf.)

Peter Lennon, Pat Curtis, and Leone Atsalis serve as Exeter’s Trustees of Trust Funds.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Exeter trustees seek voter approval to boost trust funds returns