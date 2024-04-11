Exeter man pleads guilty to lying to obtain over $100K in disability benefits

Apr. 11—A 59-year old Exeter man pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday to making false statements in order to claim more than $100,000 in Social Security Disability benefits he was not entitled to, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

James Siano pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 19.

Siano first applied for disability benefits from the Social Security Administration (SSA) in December 2019, when he claimed he was disabled, unable to work, and had stopped working. He repeated those claims multiple times through April 2021, and agreed to tell the SSA if he returned to work.

According to the U.S. Attorney, Siano worked as a hotel engineer regularly between 2019 and 2023, which made him ineligible for disability benefits. Overall, he obtained more than $105,000 in disability payments that he was not legally entitled to.

The charging statute provides a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater. The case was investigated by the Social Security Administration's Office of the Inspector General.