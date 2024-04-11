Exeter man pleads guilty to lying to collect $105,000 in disability checks

CONCORD — An Exeter man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to lying to obtain more than $105,000 in disability benefits for which he was not entitled.

James Siano, 59, pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements in U.S. District Court as part of a negotiated plea deal with prosecutors.

Authorities alleged that Siano collected disability while also working as an engineer for multiple hotels in New England between 2019 and 2023. He first applied for disability benefits from the Social Security Administration (SSA) in December 2019, when he claimed he was disabled, unable to work, and had stopped working. He repeated those claims to the SSA multiple times through April 2021.

Siano, according to court documents, never informed the SSA that he returned to work which would have made him ineligible for disability benefits.

Investigators interviewed Siano on Sept. 27, 2023.

"During the interview, the defendant admitted to working for multiple employers during the time he received SSDI benefits and that he was aware of the work reporting requirement," stated prosecutors outlining the plea deal.

As part of the plea deal, Siano waived his right to have the case go before a grand jury.

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of two years probation with a special condition of 6 months home detention. Siano will also be required to repay $105,290.90 to the Social Security Administration.

Siano is scheduled to be sentenced on July 19.

Had the case gone to trial, Siano faced up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 if he was found guilty.

The Social Security Administration’s Office of the Inspector General led the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander S. Chen is prosecuting the case.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Exeter man pleads guilty to lying to collect $105K in disability