Exeter Jewelers theft: Police seek suspect on video with gold bracelet fleeing store

EXETER — Police are investigating the theft of a gold bracelet from Exeter Jewelers on Water Street.

Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin said officers responded to the downtown business on Friday, March 22, at 3:54 p.m. for a report a person had ran off with a gold bracelet. The person was described as a white male wearing black pants with a red shirt, black ball cap and sunglasses.

The suspect was last seen running towards Swasey Parkway, where a silver sedan was spotted fleeing the area at a high rate of speed, police reported.

The Exeter Police Department is actively investigating the theft of jewelry from Exeter Jewelers on Water Street on Friday, March 22.

Video footage of the theft was shared on social media, and Exeter police received numerous tips regarding the incident.

“We are grateful for all of the support from our citizens in helping to solve this case," said Poulin. "As a result, all leads were followed up on, persons interviewed, and we are confident that the case will be resolved in a timely fashion. We are also glad that no one was injured in this brazen theft, including the merchants or any bystanders.”

Exeter police ask anyone with information to call the department at 603-772-1212. Anonymous tips can be reported to Seacoast Crime Stoppers at 603-431-1199 or via seacoastcrimestoppers.com.

