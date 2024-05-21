Exeter Area Chamber hosts Gov. Chris Sununu for 2024 State of the State

EXETER — The Exeter Area Chamber of Commerce invites its members and the community to the 2024 State of the State with Governor Chris Sununu on Tuesday, June 25.

The event, from 8:30 to 10 a.m., will be held at the Boulders at Riverwoods at 5 Timber Lane in Exeter.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu talks with attendees at a State of the State 2024 event Tuesday, March 12 at Atlantic Grill in Rye. He will host another State of the State in Exeter on June 25.

Sununu will discuss the economic challenges and opportunities facing the state and the impact on the business community. He will also answer questions from attendees.

"We look forward to hosting Governor Sununu for our State of the State program in person at Riverwoods," said Jennifer Wheeler, president of the Exeter Area Chamber of Commerce. “This event is a great opportunity for chamber members and the community to connect with the governor to talk about the issues that are important to them."

The 2024 State of the State is underwritten by Cambridge Trust, with additional support from Riverwoods at Exeter.

Anyone is welcome to register online at www.exeterarea.org and attend this presentation. The fee to attend is $10 for chamber members, $20 for future members, and includes breakfast. Space is limited- any remaining tickets will be available the day of the event for an additional $5.

For more information or to register, please contact the Exeter Area Chamber of Commerce at 603-772-2411 or visit exeterarea.org.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Exeter Chamber hosts Gov. Chris Sununu for 2024 State of the State