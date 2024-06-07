Executive order reveals Alachua County Sheriff's Office under investigation by FDLE

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office is under investigation by the Florida Department of Law enforcement, according to an executive order signed Tuesday by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

While the nature of the investigation has yet to be released, the executive order hands control over the case from the State Attorney's Office for the 8th Judicial Circuit — which includes Alachua County — to the 3rd Judicial Circuit.

According to the order, 8th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Brian S. Kramer has "voluntarily disqualified himself" from the case in order to "avoid a conflict of interest or any appearance of impropriety..."

Kramer has publicly endorsed Alachua County Sheriff Emery Gainey for reelection.

State Attorney John F. Durrett, for the 3rd Judicial Circuit, which includes Columbia, Madison, Hamilton, Taylor, Suwannee, Lafayette and Dixie counties, will now discharge the duties of Kramer's office, according to the executive order.

Calls to both FDLE and State Attorney Kramer's office on Friday afternoon seeking comment as to the reason for the investigation have not yet been returned. The person in Durrett's office who may have access to the information was not available Friday.

Alachua County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Art Forgey said the sheriff's office does not know the reason for the investigation.

Another executive order signed by the governor on Tuesday has excused Kramer's office from an investigation by FDLE into the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

Kramer has publicly endorsed Sheriff Scotty Rhoden for reelection in that county.

That case will now be handled by 4th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Melissa W. Nelson, who typically handles cases in Duval, Clay and Nassau counties

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Alachua County Sheriff's Office under investigation by FDLE