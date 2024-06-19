New executive order affects undocumented immigrants in NWA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas is home to many immigrants who have come from different countries for a better life and a new rule from President Joe Biden will impact people in the region.

It protects those who have been fearful of their family being separated because of deportation and it allows them to apply for permanent residence without leaving the country.

Before, they had to go to the consulates of their native land which provides services and information to citizens who are living in or visiting another country.

“A lot of these consulates are in dangerous places. And I know some people are very fearful of going out of the country to these places to try to get their processes,” immigrant rights organizer Irvin Camacho said.

Camacho says his wife would’ve had to go through a consulate but was able to do advance parole instead.

She used advance parole to visit her sick grandfather in Mexico.

“When she came back, she was able to have a legal entry into the country. And when you have a legal entry to the country, whether it being that way through advance parole or also if you came on a visa, your immigration process gets shortened,” Camacho said.

His wife is a DACA recipient, which means she came to the U.S. as a child, and under administrative relief, she is protected from deportation.

However, other undocumented people do not have the same access.

“They’re waiting for something to be able to go see their sick relatives or just to have some peace in their heart,” Camacho said.

It may take them years to become a U.S. citizen.

“Can take up to four, eight, seven years, sometimes even depending on how much money you have and all these different things with lawyers and stuff,” Camacho said.

However, Biden announced a new executive order that will protect more than 500,000 undocumented spouses of United States citizens who have been here for 10 or more years from deportation, according to a statement from the White House.

It will help those who are paying taxes and contributing to the country and their family members.

Camacho says the fact that this will bring some sort of peace for people is “very, very good.”

“This relief provides a lot of support for these families that are hanging by a balance are pretty much wanting to work here and can’t or simply have been fearful for their family separating eventually,” Camacho said. “Because you just never know with the immigration system. One day, you can be here, the other day, you can be in deportation proceedings.”

Camacho says there’s still more to be done.

“We won’t stop fighting until our parents, our grandparents are legalized as well, but celebrate these little victories in between as well,” Camacho said.

Camacho wants to remind you to get involved in your community and the election process.

“Because we have to vote in good people that care about the interests of the immigrant community to get things like this done,” Camacho said.

