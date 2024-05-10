New executive director takes over at Ontario County Historical Society in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, NY — When Ulana Fuller first started work at the Ontario County Historical Society, it didn't take long for her to realize it was a good fit because she believes in the importance of what the organization is doing and the people doing it.

“It’s a nice mix of working with the public, learning about history, doing research, being involved with the community and learning about the community,” Fuller said.

Now, Fuller will be leading the organization as its next executive director.

Fuller will be filling the vacancy left by Cody Grabhorn, who earlier this year accepted a similar position at the Mining and Rollo Jamison Museum in Wisconsin.

Fuller most recently served as visitor services associate for the Historical Society. Noting her qualifications, experience and proven abilities within the Society, Fuller’s promotion comes after the recommendation of a search committee to the Historical Society’s board of trustees.

Fuller said it is a pleasure to work with the Historical Society’s highly motivated staff.

“I’m looking forward to building on the work that Cody did to bring innovative, educational programming to our community,” Fuller said.

Here’s what’s coming up at Ontario County Historical Society

Starting at the end of May, the Historical Society will begin its summer walking tour featuring historic watering holes in Canandaigua while presenting information on the temperance movement, women’s rights and prohibition.

The popular walking tours have been a special project of Director of Education Benjamin Falter.

The Historical Society’s new exhibit on photography, "From Studio Portraits to Snapshots: Stories Captured on Film in Ontario County," curated by Wilma Townsend, will open later in June. The exhibit will feature photographic processes, county photographers, scenes throughout the county and several interactive components.

Looking ahead at the Historical Society

Fuller said the road ahead isn’t just about creative programs.

“We’re looking to update the image of the Historical Society to be more vibrant and relevant to county residents and visitors of all ages,” Fuller said. “We recently conducted a feasibility study and heard what our community had to say. Building community support and partnerships, organizational capacity and long-term sustainability will be a big part of the work ahead.”

Another goal is reinforcing what many have come to know about the Historical Society over the years, and highlighting what some may not know.

“I want people to know that anybody can come here and do research and learn,” Fuller said. “Research doesn’t have to be complicated. It could be as simple as looking at old photos of downtown Canandaigua so you know what it used to look like. Research is for everybody and it’s fun.”

More details

The Ontario County Historical Society is at 55 N. Main St., Canandaigua. For more information, call 585-394-4975 or visit www.ochs.org.

