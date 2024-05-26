Executive Director of the Huntsville-Madison County Library System joins Leadership Perspectives

TechCrunch

The families of victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas are suing Activision and Meta, as well as gun manufacturer Daniel Defense. The families bringing the lawsuits are represented by attorney Josh Koskoff, who previously won a settlement from Remington for the families of Sandy Hook shooting victims. The suit against the technology companies claims, "Over the last 15 years, two of America’s largest technology companies ... have collaborated with the firearms industry in a scheme that makes the Joe Camel campaign look laughably harmless, even quaint."