Executive Council approves $1M in funding for Stebbins Center in Manchester

May 15—The Executive Council has approved $1 million in funding to help build the nonprofit Mark Stebbins Community Center on Manchester's West Side.

The $1 million in funding approved Wednesday will help cover costs associated with construction, anticipated to begin in the spring of 2025, officials said.

The center, in the planning stages for years, would be named after Mark Stebbins, CEO of the state's largest architectural construction firm, who died in June 2021 at 67.

After several months of reviewing options and exploring possible sites, the board of directors of the Mark Stebbins Community Center (MSCC) and Board of Commissioners for the Manchester Housing and Redevelopment Authority (MHRA), announced late in December the two entities have signed a 75-year lease to build and operate the new facility at the Kelley Falls housing community on Kimball Street.

Kelley Falls is a 132-unit, low-income housing apartment community. Some or all apartments in the community are rent-subsidized, which means rent is income-based.

MHRA owns the land and has agreed to lease the land to MSCC for what organizers termed a "nominal amount," and MSCC will raise the funds and build the center.

"By breaking down silos and bringing nonprofits together under one roof, the Mark Stebbins Community Center carries on the philanthropic legacy of Mark Stebbins and represents the very best of New Hampshire," Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement. "I applaud the non-profit partners making this innovative vision a reality to better serve Manchester's West Side. It's all about the kids."

Organizers say the Boys & Girls Club and Amoskeag Health will provide services for youth and families on the West Side through the new center. Services will include affordable, walkable child care, after-school care, access to affordable health care, community meeting space and additional support services.

Site surveys along with fundraising and financing will determine the final size of the center, expected to be roughly 20,000 square feet, which organizers say is within the size limitations of the land site.

"Traffic impacts are expected to be minimal given the multiple points of access and egress to the location," proponents said in a release.

"Today marks a significant milestone for our city as we express profound gratitude to Governor Sununu and the Executive Council for their unwavering support for the Mark Stebbins Community Center with the recent approval of $1,000,000 to fund this project," Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais said in a statement. "This vital investment will support this important center for our families and children of our beloved West Side. With the collaboration of 30 nonprofit organizations, we are poised to create a transformative space, empowering our residents to thrive and flourish."

Stebbins and his wife, Sally, are well-known for their support of nonprofits in the Granite State, including the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester, Granite United Way, Easterseals, Manchester YMCA, The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester and Waypoint.

Stebbins was chairman and CEO of Procon, a large construction firm in Hooksett. He also owned XSS Hotels, Stebbins Commercial Properties, Monarch Communities and Coolcore.