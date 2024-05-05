‘Excruciating pain’: Young NC fireman dies in vehicle crash; friends, other agencies mourn loss

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina firefighter died on Saturday morning following a vehicle crash, officials said.

Danny Nobles Jr. with the Tabor City Fire Department, died after a crash in South Carolina, according to friends and the fire department. Saturday is also International Firefighters’ Day.

“It is with great sadness that the Tabor City Fire Department lost one of our own early this morning,” fire officials wrote on Facebook.

Nobles, 20, of Tabor City was a 2022 graduate of South Columbus High School in Columbus County, according to friends.

“Please keep his family as well as the fire department in your prayers in the coming days,” Tabor City fire officials wrote.

Danny Nobles Jr. (left) with the Tabor City Fire Department along with Ryleigh Hayes (right) the 2023-2024 North Carolina Yam Festival Queen at the Yam Festival event in Tabor City. Nobles died on Saturday following a car crash near Conway, South Carolina. Photo courtesy: Heather Watts

Many messages were posted on social media about the loss of Nobles, who was also known as “DJ.”

“He was one of the most kind, loving, respectful people and would do anything for anyone!” wrote Heather Watts, the mother of Ryleigh Hayes, the 2023-2024 queen of the North Carolina Yam Festival, which is held in Tabor City.

Watts acknowledged the death would be difficult for the Nobles family, including brother Brady Nobles.

“I hope the Lord wraps his loving arms around this entire family! Please, please add this family to every prayer list that you can!” wrote Watts, whose daughter is a former classmate of Nobles at South Columbus High School.

Danny Nobles Jr. (right) with the Tabor City Fire Department responding to a house fire in the past. Photo from Tabor City Fire Department. A tribute image (left) for Danny Nobles Jr. was also posted by the Tabor City Fire Department

Nobles’ family thanked Horry County, South Carolina agencies after the deadly crash near Conway, about 15 miles northwest of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The wreck happened around 1:30 a.m. along U.S. 501 Business, which is called North Main Street, in Conway, Horry County Deputy Coroner Petty Bellamy told WBTW-TV.

Nobles died at the scene. The car’s driver was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries, WBTW reported.

Nearby fire and rescue agencies shared their thoughts and condolences concerning Nobles’ death.

“Join us in sending the best to our partner to the north, Tabor City Fire Department, as they’re going through the excruciating pain of having lost one of their own,” Horry County Fire Rescue of the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, area wrote on Facebook.

“Our heart is with you, Tabor City Fire Department! Call on us however you need us!” wrote officials with Horry County (South Carolina) Fire Rescue.

