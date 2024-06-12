EXCLUSIVE: War veteran Sam Brown vows to deliver for Americans 'crushed' by Biden's policies after major win

EXCLUSIVE: Former U.S. Army Capt. Sam Brown vowed to deliver results for Americans "crushed" by President Biden's policy failures, his first promise after winning a hard fought Senate primary in the crucial swing state of Nevada.

"Look, this is a clear signal that Republicans here in this state are united, not only behind President Trump, but behind me to take on Joe Biden and Jackey Rosen this November," Brown told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview just moments after the race was called.

"Americans need hope. Nevadans have been crushed by Biden's policies. They've been supported by Jacky Rosen. And this is a resounding victory. We're looking forward to going head-to-head and delivering a victory that Nevadans need," he added.

Former U.S. Army Captain Sam Brown watches elections results pour in alongside his family at the Renaissance Hotel in Reno, Nevada on June 11, 2024.

Brown said Nevadans would see a "clear contrast" between the America First policies supported by him and former President Trump over the next five months compared to those of Biden, which he said had led to a worsening border crisis, a deteriorating state of the world, and an economy where prices are too high.

"The solutions are clear. We've got to secure our border. We've got to go after the cartels. We've got to ensure that we're not allowing people into this country that mean to do harm. We've got to make sure that the economy is working for all, that there are good jobs, that we don't have unnecessary inflation, we have an American energy policy that provides security and lower costs," Brown told Fox.

"This is a future that's not too far away. We're going to deliver it after November."

Republican Nevada Senate candidate Sam Brown speaks to supporters in Reno, Nevada after winning the Republican primary on June 11, 2024.

Brown soundly defeated his main primary rival, former U.S. Ambassador Jeff Gunter, by a significant margin, and will head to the general election with solid backing from Trump and national Republicans, who view the Nevada race as one of their top targets to flip from Democrats.

He will now face incumbent Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen, who also soundly won her primary, in the November general election, where Democrats hope her well-financed operation will keep the Silver State firmly blue in a year Republicans are expected to perform well across the country.

Little polling has been conducted on the race, but a New York Times poll released last month showed Rosen and Brown tied at 41% with a number still undecided.

Republican Nevada Senate candidate Sam Brown.

Democrats hold a slim 51-49 majority in the Senate , and the Nevada race is being viewed as a top flip opportunity for Republicans, along with races in West Virginia, Montana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland and Arizona.

Republicans lost a bid to unseat incumbent Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto by less than a percentage point in 2022.

Elections analysts rate the race as either "tilt Democratic," "lean Democratic," or a "toss-up."

