Exclusive video: Inside Salon Privé 2018

Taking place in the grounds of Blenheim Palace, Salon Privé is one of the most exclusive automotive events in the UK. It attracts some of the rarest classic and collectors cars in the world, each aiming to win the prestigious Concours d’Elegance. Our video reveals the assessment process for Salon Privé's hotly contested concours prizes.







Salon Privé blends a traditional English garden party with automotive artworks, featuring cars on display which have traveled around the world in order to attend and present themselves to 80 globally recognised judges.





Every nut and bolt is inspected for authenticity and each vehicle’s background checked thoroughly. And we do mean every nut and bolt – a pristine-looking Bugatti was docked points for a single non-original screw.



2018 proved to be a particularly good vintage with legendary cars such as a Ferrari F40 LM and an immaculate Lamborghini Miura S — the latter actually belonged to singer Rod Stewart. There were some scarcely seen machines too.



The forward-thinking Bugatti Type 44 Aerodynamique, Bizzarrini 53000 GT America, and the world’s oldest Aston Martin were real treats for enthusiasts. Only amongst such prestigious company could something like a pristine air-cooled 911 look relatively pedestrian.



The Porsche that garnered the most attention was a 356A Carrera Speedster, one of 152 ever made and just one of four right-hand drive models. To mark Porsche's 70th anniversary, a special Masters concours composed of historic models will take place later this weekend. This very 356 has won awards all over the world and aims to add to its trophy cabinet.



Guests also get their opportunity to vote for the People’s Choice winner, a trophy secured by the exceptionally rare Ferrari 250 LM. A 1933 Bugatti Type 55 Roadster won 2018’s Best of Show trophy.