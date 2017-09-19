Exclusive: Trump administration prepares to ease export rules for U.S. guns

FILE PHOTO: An exhibit booth for firearms manufacturer Smith & Wesson is seen on display at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Chicago, Illinois, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

By Mike Stone and Matt Spetalnick

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is preparing to make it easier for American gun makers to sell small arms, including assault rifles and ammunition, to foreign buyers, according to senior U.S. officials.

Aides to President Donald Trump are completing a plan to shift oversight of international non-military firearms sales from the State Department to the Commerce Department, four officials told Reuters.

While the State Department is primarily concerned about international threats to stability and maintains tight restrictions on weapons deals, the Commerce Department typically focuses more on facilitating trade.

The officials from multiple agencies, speaking on condition of anonymity, say the new rules will cut government red tape and regulatory costs, boosting U.S. exports of small arms and creating jobs at home.

"There will be more leeway to do arms sales," one senior administration official said. "You could really turn the spigot on if you do it the right way."

The push fits both Trump's support for the gun lobby espoused on the campaign trail and his "Buy American" agenda.

But critics, including some lawmakers and arms control advocates, have expressed concern that any easing of export rules could make powerful weapons of the type often used in U.S. mass shootings more accessible to criminal gangs and militants that Trump has vowed to fight.

The administration has all but finalized a draft of the new rules, which could be sent to the White House budget office for review within days, one U.S. official said.

The changes – which can be implemented without congressional approval - could be made public this fall, followed by a period of public comment, with implementation as early as the first half of next year, the officials said.

The officials stressed, however, that the proposed shift in oversight was not a blanket deregulation of firearms.

"The NSC is working through the interagency process with the State Department and the Department of Commerce to ensure that U.S. industries have every advantage in the global marketplace, while at the same time ensuring the responsible export of arms," said an official with the White House National Security Council.





SLACK U.S. SALES

The move, part of a broader Trump administration overhaul of weapons export policy that the officials say is also nearing completion, comes at a time when U.S. gun makers could use the help.

Domestic gun sales have fallen significantly after soaring under President Barack Obama, when gun enthusiasts stockpiled weapons and ammunition out of fear that the government would tighten gun laws.

Since Trump was elected in November, the share price for Smith & Wesson owner American Outdoor Brands Corp is down 50 percent and Sturm Ruger has fallen 26 percent.

Both stand to benefit from easier export protocols, alongside Vista Outdoor and the private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management, which owns Bushmaster, a brand of AR-15 assault rifle.

The powerful U.S. gun lobby backed Trump in the 2016 election. The National Rifle Association spent more than $30 million in support of his candidacy. "I am going to come through for you," Trump told the NRA convention in April.

The State Department licensed an estimated $4 billion in commercial firearms exports last year, of which $3.2 billion would shift to Commerce under the new arrangement, one U.S. official said.

In recent years, Canada, Australia, Thailand and Saudi Arabia have been among the top destination countries for U.S. non-military firearms exports, according to U.S. Census data.

The shift to Commerce could increase sales by 15-20 percent annually, predicted Lawrence Keane, senior vice president for the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a firearms industry trade association.

The effort to streamline U.S. small arms export controls dates back to an Obama administration initiative begun in 2009, but which was never translated into policy.

The process was repeatedly stalled by a series of U.S. mass shootings, including one at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012 in which 20 children and six adults were killed by a gunman using an AR-15-style assault rifle.