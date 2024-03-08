Exclusive: New records detail death of Breonte Johnson, authorities still investigating

Breonte Johnson-Davis

Weeks after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement concluded an independent investigation, the Bradenton Police Department is still investigating the death of Breonte Johnson-Davis — a 36-year-old man from Palmetto who died while under arrest by Palmetto police.

Bradenton Police Officer Julian Jackson was among five local law enforcement officers who apprehended Johnson-Davis on Nov. 1. In a report emailed by Jackson to the Palmetto PD, he indicated Johnson-Davis had already been apprehended.

It was then, while Johnson was under their control, that Palmetto PD Corporal Matthew Wilson responded and tasered Johnson-Davis "to get compliance from the male," Jackson wrote. Soon after Johnson-Davis was handcuffed and placed into a "recovery position," but he became unresponsive while on the scene.

It took roughly 7.5 minutes for officers to apprehend Johnson-Davis, and then it took 8 minutes to resuscitate him before he was transported to Manatee Memorial Hospital. He died roughly 36 hours later, records show.

The Bradenton PD did not release any records or more information related to the incident and told the Herald-Tribune the case is still under internal investigation. Interviews between BPD and the Palmetto police officers involved are scheduled for next week, other records acquired by the Herald-Tribune show.

An independent investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement concluded on Feb. 20, where the state agency concluded that officers did not use excessive force in deploying a taser on Johnson-Davis twice.

Johnson-Davis' death has distressed many who knew him. It led to community protests, including at city meetings where his loved ones questioned city officials about the circumstances surrounding the case.

What happened to Breonte

BPD officer Jackson was traveling down 8th Avenue W. in his marked Bradenton police vehicle when he saw PPD officer Caleb Cottom attempting to apprehend Johnson, who was rolling around and screaming on the hood of his police vehicle.

The call to law enforcement had been made by Circle K employees, who said Johnson-Davis was throwing items and acting aggressively inside the store.

Jackson indicated Johnson-Davis appeared to be highly intoxicated and experiencing an episode of excited delirium. The assertion was corroborated by a medical examiner report, which indicates traces of Methamphetamine and N, N-Dimethylpentylone were found in Johnson's system during his autopsy.

"I activated my emergency lights and attempted to help the officer take the male into custody," Jackson wrote in an email to Palmetto PD recounting his involvement. "Due to the male's actions, I assisted the Palmetto PD officer by taking the male to the ground. I took the male to the ground by wrapping my arms around the shoulders of the male and using his momentum moving forward to take him to the ground."

"Once the male was on the ground, I was able to successfully grab his left arm and pin it behind his back," Johnson said. "At this time more Palmetto Police officers arrived on scene and assisted in placing the male in protective custody under the Florida Marchman Act. While assisting Palmetto PD officers, they used a taser to get compliance from the male."

Jackson said his involvement in the incident ended soon after EMS arrived. He did not have his body cam turned on, but can be seen in action in body-cam footage captured by the Palmetto PD officers, records show.

In his incident report, Palmetto police wrote Johnson-Davis was running down 8th Avenue.

"The subject did not appear to have mental cognizance to comply," he wrote.

"I and other officers fought with the subject on the ground attempting to place the subject into handcuffs for restraint," he wrote. "The subject refused to comply and CPL Wilson was forced to deploy his taser to gain compliance."

However Cottom indicated Johnson-Davis then continued to roll on the ground afterward, and that is the state in which EMS found him when they arrived.

"The subject did continue to roll around on the ground and was not capable of making any intelligible communication," Cottom wrote. "EMS was summoned to the scene to assess the subjects welfare. Upon EMS arrival the subject was still rolling around and grunting, hindering their ability to determine vital signs. A short time later the subject ceased any movement and it was determined the subject no longer had a viable pulse."

Palmetto PD Sgt. Vincent Diorio confirmed Cottom and BPD officer Jackson were able to bring Johnson-Davis to the ground when Corporal Michael Wilson arrived, and tasered Johnson-Davis twice after he had been apprehended.

According to the medical examiner's office report, there is evidence the first taser deployment was "probably incomplete," and that there were skin blisters consistent with the second deployment of the taser in drive-stun mode. Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler said the incomplete deployment is likely the reason for the second tasering of Johnson-Davis. Johnson-Davis was cuffed after being tasered, medical examiner records indicate.

According to his report, upon EMS confirmation Breonte had no pulse, Dorio immediately began to administer CPR while paramedics retrieved their LUCAS-CPR machine. They paused briefly to remove Breonte's handcuffs to free his arms.

According to the Medical Examiner's report, it took eight minutes to resuscitate Johnson-Davis at the scene. He was transported to the Manatee Memorial Hospital and a Marchman Act was completed. There were no criminal allegations made by Circle K personnel.

Wilson indicated it was EMS that eventually turned Johnson-Davis on his stomach to monitor his vitals, and it was then that Diorio noticed that Johnson-Davis was no longer responding. It took roughly 8 minutes to resuscitate him and transport him to the hospital.

Johnson-Davis died after about 36 hours of medical supportive care at Manatee Memorial Hospital on Nov. 2.

State Attorney Ed Brodsky's office declined the case. In communication with Palmetto police, Chief Assistant State Attorney Cynthia Evers said the office determined Wilson deployed the taser "to restrain Breonte Johnson-Davis for his protection and protection of others."

"Based on the facts and circumstances stated above, the officers' actions in this case were justified and reasonable in their efforts to detain Mr. Johnson-Davis, and their actions did not play a role in Mr. Johnson-Davis's death as determined by the Chief Medical Examiner," Evers wrote.

Medical Examiner report

Paramedics arrived to find Johnson-Davis lying on the ground, handcuffed with taser barbs attached to his back, according to medical examiner documents.

In a case summary, District 12 Medical Examiner investigator Michael Rogers wrote in his case summary that officers said Johnson-Davis had been tasered when he ran into the road.

"The officer advised the descendent had been acting erratically, and he ran into the road when they deployed the taser," Rogers wrote in his case summary.

Medical Examiner Russell Vega opined it was likely the drugs and mild heart disease and not the force used by law enforcement that caused Johnson-Davis to go into cardiac arrest just more than seven minutes after his encounter with police officers. According to the report the presence of methamphetamine and N, N-Dimethylpentylone were found in Breonte's blood.

"It is my opinion… that the cause of death is Multiple Organ Failure following Resuscitation from Cardiac Arrest due to Spontaneous Ventricular Arrhythmia (Sudden PEA Cardiac Arrest) due to Acute Intoxication with Methamphetamine and N, N-Dimenthylpentylone," Vega wrote.

"While his underlying heart disease was relatively mild, it likely potentiated the effect of the drugs in causing the cardiac arrest; accordingly, Arterisclerotic and Hypertensive Heart disease are in my opinion contributory in causing the death. The manner of death is accident," he wrote.

