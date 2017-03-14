Exclusive Look at Trump's 2005 Tax Return

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow and David Cay Johnston discuss how Johnston obtained the summary pages of President Donald Trump's 2005 tax returns and what they say about the president's tax burden. Maddow also reads a response from the White House.

The Rachel Maddow Show More

The Rachel Maddow Show

Launched in 2008, “The Rachel Maddow Show” follows the machinations of policy making in America, from local political activism to international diplomacy. Rachel Maddow looks past the distractions of political theater and stunts and focuses on the legislative proposals and policies that shape American life - as well as the people making and influencing those policies and their ultimate outcome, intended or otherwise.