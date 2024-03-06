EXCLUSIVE: Lansing City Council member witnesses aftermath of shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 25-year-old man is in stable condition on a local hospital Tuesday night after flagging down a Lansing City Council member for help.

Ryan Kost, the First Ward Council member, says he was returning to his home on Lansing’s Eastside from a meeting with the Southwest Action Group — a community group working to improve southwest Lansing. The topic: tackling gun violence.

He decided to stop at the Quality Dairy on S. Cedar St. at Greenlawn Ave. Shortly after pulling in, a man driving a white Chevy Cruze pulled in and was attempting to get Kost’s attention.

A heavy police presence on South Cedar St. in Lansing Tuesday night. (WLNS)

“At that point, the person was looking at me and doing like the phone symbol and I thought ‘Well, he might be upset about my driving or something,'” says Kost in an interview with 6 News. “Because he came right behind me. And then he cracked open his door and he said to me, ‘I’ve been shot, call 9-1-1.'”

Kost called 9-1-1 while employees of the Quality Dairy assisted the gunshot victim.

“They were both standing there trying to control the bleeding,” he says. “They knew I was on the phone with the dispatcher at that point.”

Lansing City Council Member from the First Ward Ryan Kost. (WLNS)

The man was shot in the leg, Kost says. Police confirm he was shot in the lower extremities.

Lansing Police officials say they were dispatched to a call for a shooting shortly before 8 p.m. Kost says emergency first responders were on the scene three minutes later.

Kost grew up with a father and uncle in law enforcement. But nothing could have prepared him for Tuesday night’s experience.

“I don’t know who this person was, I don’t know what, I don’t have any of the details,” Kost says. “I just know it was a human being who had a bullet wound. It set me back a little bit, made it more real. It’s not a statistic. I had just left a meeting where we were discussing the ‘Omaha 360’ approach to gun violence.”

Law enforcement officers from Lansing Police Department, Michigan State Police and Ingham County Sheriff’s Department responded. An area of Maplewood Ave. between Greenlawn Ave. and Willard Ave. was shut down after the investigation led police there as the likely location of the shooting.

A 6 News team on the scene could hear officers calling for someone to exit a home in the area of the blockaded street.

The accused remains at large, but police do not believe there is a threat to the public, noting the shooting did not appear to be random.

Kost says Tuesday’s experience has cemented his call for action for the community to unite in ending gun violence.

“We’ve got to protect our citizens,” he says. “We have got to end, end this gun violence. This is absolutely ridiculous”

