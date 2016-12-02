Exclusive: Iraqi commanders examined strategy shift to avert Mosul war of attrition

By Ahmed Rasheed and Dominic Evans

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Facing brutal urban warfare in Mosul and with their push slowed by the presence of one million residents, Iraqi commanders examined changing strategy last week to help civilians leave to give the army a free hand to strike Islamic State fighters.

The proposal, a sign of frustration at slow progress in the six-week campaign against Islamic State in Mosul, was ultimately dismissed by Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and his generals, military sources told Reuters in interviews.

Abadi and his advisers feared that fleeing residents could be massacred by the ultra-hardline militants who still control three-quarters of the city, and that authorities and aid agencies were in no position to handle a mass exodus.

But the fact they considered changing a central element of their plan, confirmed by two military sources and a government adviser, at the meeting on Nov. 24 points to growing anxiety about getting bogged down in a war of attrition in Mosul.

Islamic State militants who have controlled the city since mid-2014 have waged a lethal defense, deploying snipers, mortar fire and 600 suicide car bombers, as well as attacks launched from a network of tunnels beneath residential neighborhoods.

"Supreme commanders order us to make advances, and at the same time make sure to give priority to civilian safety," said an officer in the army's Ninth Armoured Division, which is fighting in the southeast of the city.

"How can we do that? It's mission impossible," said the officer, who declined to be named because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

The campaign to take Mosul, the largest city under Islamic State control in either Iraq or Syria, is the biggest ground operation in Iraq for more than a decade, pitting a coalition of around 100,000 Iraqi fighters against a few thousand militants.

Launched on Oct. 17, it has already taken longer than the 2003 U.S.-led invasion which toppled Saddam Hussein, and could yet become the most protracted battle in the 13 turbulent years since Saddam's downfall.

RISKS OUTWEIGHED BENEFITS

At current rates of progress the battle will stretch well into next year, threatening a humanitarian crisis in the city over the winter plus further heavy losses among army ranks.

"Last week our commanders discussed with other commanders in the joint military operation command the option of giving the chance to civilians to flee Mosul ... to lift the burden from the advancing forces and allow them to engage freely with Daesh (Islamic State) elements," the army officer said.

A soldier in the elite Counter Terrorism Services (CTS), which is spearheading the offensive, said that with civilians out of the way the U.S.-led coalition which is supporting Iraqi forces could also step up air strikes.

Commanders agree that the move would "hasten the military advance", but felt the risks still outweighed the benefits, he said, citing an officer who he said attended the meeting.

"They instead decided to stick with the current plan," said the soldier who also declined to be identified.

Iraqi commanders say they have killed at least 1,000 Islamic State fighters, as they try to roll back its self-declared caliphate which covers large parts of Iraq and Syria.

They have not given figures for their own casualties, but the United Nations says nearly 2,000 members of the Iraqi security forces were killed across Iraq last month.

The Iraqi army makes no secret of the fact that the battle for northern Iraq's largest city is a greater challenge than any it has faced over the last two years.

FREEDOM OF ACTION

"In previous operations, either in Tikrit, Ramadi or Falluja, there were no civilians ... (we had) freedom of action to use our weapons," operations commander Lieutenant General Abdul Ameer Rasheed Yarallah said.

"The instructions from the commander-in-chief (Abadi) are for the civilians to stay in their homes," he told Iraqi TV on Thursday night, adding that without that constraint CTS forces would have already recaptured the eastern half of the city.

"That's why you see a delay," he said.

For Abadi's Shi'ite-led government, reassuring Mosul's mainly Sunni residents that they should stay in their homes also sends an important political message that the army is on their side, and that Iraq can overcome the deep sectarian divisions which helped to create Islamic State in the first place.