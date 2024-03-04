EXCLUSIVE: Father stands by son who was sentenced in fatal Davenport shooting

The father of a 20-year-old man sentenced Feb. 23 for first-degree murder says his son will appeal that sentence.

Our Quad Cities News spoke exclusively with John Hanes Jr., the father of John Hanes III who, in Scott County Court, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after he has served 20 years.

John Hanes Jr. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

“John was not what they say he was. There’s always too sides to every story when it’s all over and done with,” his father said about his son.

John Hanes Jr. believes his son’s trial should have ended in a mistrial or not-guilty verdict.

“Sometimes you can be in the wrong place at the wrong time,” he said. “And that’s pretty much what happened to John.”

The single father raised John and his sister, who both went to West High School.

“His mother wasn’t being a mother,” he said.

“I know my son. My son was a helluva athlete. He was intelligent, good looking – he had all the girls. He was a good kid,” his father said. “He told me, “Dad, I don’t know anything about that situation that they put on me.’”

“My son knew right from wrong. He knew more right than wrong. He was on the right track.”

John Hanes Jr. sat through the whole trial. He listened carefully, and questions what he considers a lack of evidence linking his son to the shooting death of 14-year-old Jamon Winfrey shortly before 4:30 p.m. Feb. 24, 2021, near the 1300 block of Farnam Street.

And now John Hanes III remains where he has been for years: In Scott County Jail, where his father visits regularly.

John Hanes III (Scott County Jail)

“He’s holding up. He’s hoping that justice will prevail,” he said. “I just told my son keep his head up, pray a lot, try to educate yourself on your own case.”

If his son’s appeal is successful, his father has advised him to plan for the future.

“First thing he’s going to need to do is get a high school diploma or a GED. If you don’t want to go to school for three or four years, get a CDL driver’s license … get on the road, make a decent living, see the world. You got to have a plan.”

As for what he would tell other parents: “You can raise them one way but when they get a certain age, they can go the other way.”

Two other Davenport men have been sentenced to prison on lesser charges in connection in the same case. A court document dated Feb. 28 says John Hanes III has a right to appeal this judgment to the Iowa Supreme Court. If he fails to file a notice of appeal before the deadline, he may lose his right to appeal this judgment.

