Judge tosses all claims in sex assault case against Eddie Johnson

Mermaid, the open source diagramming and charting tool, has long been popular with developers for its ability to create diagrams using a Markdown-like language. As is often the case, Mermaid founder Knut Sveidqvist created the project because he saw a need for it in his own job as a software architect and then open sourced it without any immediate plans for monetization. Then, in 2022, he was approached by Open Core Ventures (OCV), the venture capital firm of GitLab founder Sid Sijbrandij, which later paired him with serial entrepreneur and investor Andrew Firestone as his CEO.