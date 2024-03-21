Judge tosses all claims in sex assault case against Eddie Johnson
A judge has tossed out all claims in the sexual assault case against former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.
A judge has tossed out all claims in the sexual assault case against former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.
The scandal has already seen a change in the story from Ohtani's camp.
Sabalenka is slated to compete Thursday against her best friend, Paula Badosa.
Lawyers with New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office cast doubt on former President Donald Trump’s claim that he cannot find a company to lend him the $464 million bond he needs to appeal the judgment in his financial fraud trial.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman preview the NL Central and examine the who of the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers & Pittsburgh Pirates will take home the central crown.
Not a day goes by without some confirmation that deep tech is on the rise in Europe — and public and private capital investors are here for it. Latest case in point, OTB Ventures, which closed a $185 million fund to invest in deep tech in Europe that it will mostly deploy at the Series A stage. OTB's early-growth fund — its second and largest to date — is once again backed by the European Investment Fund (EIF), with support from the European Union under the InvestEU Fund.
Laken Riley, the Georgia student who was killed last month, allegedly by an undocumented immigrant, is the latest to be used as a political flashpoint in the fight over border security. Her father doesn't want her death to be a political talking point. He's not alone.
Epic Games has received some significant support in its battle against the fee Apple is charging for iOS payments made outside of the App Store. Meta, Microsoft, X and Match Group filed a petition stating that "The Apple Plan comports with neither the letter nor the spirit" of a court ruling.
It cooks and bakes just as well, but it heats up in a snap and doesn't turn my kitchen into a sauna.
Google just announced that it successfully used AI-enhanced technology to successfully predict floods along riverlines up to seven days in advance. The average timeline was five days in advance.
We've finally learned more details about the Marvel game that former Naughty Dog and Visceral Games writer and creative director Amy Hennig and her team are working on. The World War II-set Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is coming next year, and a new story trailer sheds more light on what it's all about.
The settlement, which was reached on March 13, will see TKO Group pay out $335 million.
Mermaid, the open source diagramming and charting tool, has long been popular with developers for its ability to create diagrams using a Markdown-like language. As is often the case, Mermaid founder Knut Sveidqvist created the project because he saw a need for it in his own job as a software architect and then open sourced it without any immediate plans for monetization. Then, in 2022, he was approached by Open Core Ventures (OCV), the venture capital firm of GitLab founder Sid Sijbrandij, which later paired him with serial entrepreneur and investor Andrew Firestone as his CEO.
Biden and Trump swept Tuesday’s uncontested primaries in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio, continuing their unimpeded march to the summer conventions.
South Korean authorities have so far found nothing to justify the threat as credible.
Julia Reel accused a Hubbard Inn employee of physically assaulting her. The Chicago establishment responded on social media and took legal action.
The former five-star recruit and freshman starter appears to be returning to Alabama.
More than 1 million abortions occurred in 2023, a new report found. The rise was driven by medication abortions.
Learn how to report interest earnings on your taxes to avoid penalties — plus, which accounts help you avoid taxes on your savings.
The Chargers' cap casualty is Aaron Rodgers' gain.
Obama has two No. 1 seeds in the Final Four on the men's side and three top seeds in the women's Final Four.