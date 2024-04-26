EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Ex-Salt Lake City Police Officer’s troubling record before arrest

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A former Salt Lake City police officer has been found guilty after investigators say he pinned a man with his personal vehicle while off-duty.

The ex-officer, Thomas Caygle, was found guilty of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury.

ABC4’s The Justice Files first started looking into Caygle after reviewing the disturbing dashcam and body camera footage of Caygle, who was seen slurring his words and unable to walk in a straight line.

In the body camera footage, Caygle is heard telling officers he is currently a Salt Lake City police officer and used to work for the Ogden City Police Department.

The Justice Files later found the Ogden and Salt Lake City police departments had internally investigated Caygle’s behavior.

Almost terminated at Ogden City Police Department

Thomas Caygle worked for the Ogden City Police Department for eight years. In that time, he was written up multiple times for crashes — including an incident where he hit a pedestrian.

An internal investigation also found he failed to properly investigate and complete reports. This included theft, assaults and missing persons cases. In 2019, he was given one final warning.

“No further performance-related issues will be tolerated and if any occur it will lead to termination.” This form was signed by Caygle and his manager on Sept. 23, 2019.

Shortly after this, Caygle resigned from the Ogden City Police Department and was hired by Salt Lake City police.

Problems with Salt Lake City police

Newly obtained investigative reports show Caygle was already on thin ice with the Salt Lake City Police Department prior to his arrest.

In April 2022, a complaint was filed that claimed he was sleeping inside a police vehicle parked at the public safety building. The report also brought up that Caygle was in a drowsy and lethargic state while on duty in the past, and that another sergeant experienced similar behaviors from Caygle.

In a separate report, a trainee was interviewed and admitted that Caygle would regularly sleep on duty and said he had to physically wake him up while en route to calls for service.

“Officer ****** stated Officer Caygle would be alert once they arrived on calls, but Officer ****** would have to inform Officer Caygle about the details of the call.”

The arrest

Caygle was fired from SLCPD after the third investigation involving his arrest where investigators say he pinned a man with his vehicle.

It started when authorities say he rear-ended a man and the drivers pulled over to the side. After that, the victim got out to look at the damage to the back of the vehicle and Caygle pulled his vehicle forward, pinning the man. Eventually, the victim’s girlfriend ran to the driver’s side of the vehicle and pulled their car forward to release the victim.

Caygle failed his field sobriety test and was arrested on several charges. He was later charged with aggravated assault and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury. A judge found Caygle guilty of negligently operating a vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor.

Caygle now faces up to a year in a county jail and a possible fine of up to $2,500, according to Utah State Code.

Fired by SLCPD

According to newly released personnel documents, Caygle was fired on Sept. 26, 2023.

In his termination letter, Captain Derek Dimon called his criminal charges “deeply troubling, inappropriate, and unacceptable.”

“In addition, engaging in conduct that resulted in you being criminally charged reflects extremely poorly on you, the Department and the City; demonstrates a lack of integrity; is inimical to public service; and significantly jeopardizes public trust as well as the trust placed in you by me and your colleagues in the Department and throughout the city.”

Caygle appealed this decision. According to police records, Caygle claimed his accident had less media attention than other police shootings in which officers did not receive comparable discipline. The appeal decision also stated Caygle claimed the victim was to blame for hurting the department’s reputation because he shared video of the incident.

“Your statement that the other driver’s actions (as opposed to your own) are the source of any discredit brought upon the Department demonstrates a lack of personal accountability and a failure to appreciate the seriousness of your conduct,” responded Deputy Chief Andrew Wright.

Sentencing delayed

Caygle’s sentencing was scheduled for March, but had to be postponed because Caygle did not report to his parole officer. According to his attorney, he had medical and family-related issues.

The judge pushed back his sentencing to April 29th.

