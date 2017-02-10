EXCLUSIVE: Defiant Assad tells Yahoo News torture report is 'fake news'

Confronted with new evidence of torture and mass hangings in one of his military prisons, Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an exclusive interview with Yahoo News that the allegations were the product of a “fake news era” and charged that a human rights group, Amnesty International, had fabricated evidence to discredit his embattled government.

“You can forge anything these days,” Assad said when asked about a new Amnesty International report estimating that between 5,000 and 13,000 prisoners were killed in a “calculated campaign of extrajudicial execution” at a military prison outside of Damascus between 2011 and December 2015. “We are living in a fake news era.”

Assad, combative and unyielding, also insisted the United States had no grounds to condemn Syria for human rights abuses, pointing to the invasion of Iraq and to American support for Saudi Arabia, a country that beheads prisoners. “The United States is in no position to talk about human rights,” he said. Challenged over the issue, Assad grew contentious, saying at one point, “You own the questions. I own the answers.”

The Syrian president was also confronted for the first time with chilling photographs taken by a former regime photographer, code named Caesar, depicting rows of emaciated, brutally beaten bodies of detainees — many of them believed to be political protesters — at his military prisons. The photographs — which U.S. officials have likened to images from Nazi concentration camps — were the basis for a landmark lawsuit filed in Spain’s National Court last week accusing nine senior Syrian intelligence and security officials of international human rights crimes.

Syrian President Bashar Assad speaks about torture photos during an interview with Yahoo News. (Yahoo News Video)

Assad at first suggested the photos may have been edited and “Photoshopped.” Shown an FBI report concluding that the photos were not manipulated and appeared to depict “real people and events,” Assad dismissed it. “If the FBI say something, it’s not evidence for anyone, especially for us,” he said. “The most important thing: If you take these photos to any court in our country, could they convict any criminal regarding this? Could they tell you what this crime is, who committed it? If you don’t have this full picture, you cannot make judgment. It’s just propaganda.”

Assad made the comments during a 34-minute interview, his first since the inauguration of Donald Trump — recorded by five presidential cameramen in one of his offices in Damascus. It comes at a pivotal moment in Syria’s six-year-long civil war. Assad — after years of resisting U.S. pressure to step down — has become increasingly emboldened in the wake of military gains, including the recapture of eastern Aleppo, with the help of Russian air strikes. Assad pointed to the slow restoration of civilian life in Damascus, where the streets are bustling and shops in the old city souk are jammed with customers — albeit with military troops and checkpoints throughout the city and the booms of occasional mortar fire in the suburbs still audible in the evenings.

“As you can see, Damascus is safe today — it’s nearly normal life, not completely,” he said.

Assad warned the Trump administration about placing new troops inside Syria to fight the Islamic State without his approval and rejected an idea advocated by Trump for “safe zones” in his country. The proposal, he said, was “not a realistic idea at all.” He did hold out hope for cooperation with the Trump administration, but only following “a rapprochement between the Russians and Americans.”

