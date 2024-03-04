EXCLUSIVE: Connersville man arrested in graveyard killings case tells cops he killed 4 people
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — During a police interrogation, a Connersville man implied to investigators that he killed four people, including two men who were found shot to death less than a month apart in and around cemeteries, according to court documents obtained exclusively by CBS4 and FOX59. The Fayette County Prosecutor charged Joshua Farmer with two counts of murder this past week for the killings of 53-year-old Thomas Combs and 47-year-old Joshua Durham. https://cbs4indy.com/news/exclusive-connersville-man-arrested-in-graveyard-killings-case-tells-cops-he-killed-4-people/