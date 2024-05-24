Exclusive: New affordable housing lottery to open for Bronx building

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) – An affordable housing lottery will be opening soon for a building in the Bronx that will offer some apartments for as low as just a few hundred dollars a month, city officials said.

The affordable housing lottery will be for Starhill Phase 1, located at 1600 Grand Ave. in Morris Heights.

Starhill Phase 1 will have more than 300 units for extremely low-income to low-income residents, according to the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development. The building will offer studio to two-bedroom apartments.

“We have studios as low as a few hundred dollars a month, and two bedrooms also extremely affordable for low-income households,” said Aileen Reynolds, the assistant commissioner of housing opportunity at the Department of Housing Preservation and Development.

Applications for the Starhill Phase 1 lottery are expected to open on the NYC Housing Connect website in the next few weeks. An exact date hasn’t been determined.

NYC Housing Connect is an online portal where people can find and apply for affordable housing opportunities in New York City. There are currently 32 affordable housing lotteries open on the website.

“We always have new lotteries coming live on Housing Connect,” Reynolds said.

The Department of Housing Preservation and Development shared news of the upcoming Starhill Phase 1 listing exclusively with PIX11 during the “Monica Makes it Happen Show” on Friday.

