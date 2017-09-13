Exclusive: Aaron Carter Talks July DUI Arrest

Following Aaron Carter’s July DUI arrest, a mugshot of the singer/songwriter was broadcast around the world and his shocking appearance caused widespread concern for his health.

Aaron has come to The Doctors for a two-part exclusive sit-down to set the record straight about his arrest, drug abuse allegations, extreme weight loss, family issues and his sexuality.

Aaron tells The Doctors of the July incident, “I have extreme anxiety. I wake up with panic attacks every morning, and that’s the reality of my life. That’s the reality of what I read, what I see, the mental stress and physical abuse that I endure. I have injuries – broken ribs, fractured heels, and kneecaps – and you’re going to give me a DUI test after three days of not sleeping and driving.”

According to the police report, the singer failed to balance during the instructional phase of the field sobriety test, he then missed steps in the heel-to-toe portion of the test and stepped off the line and then during the one leg stand part of the test. He also raised his arms for balance and swayed. He was charged with driving under the influence, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.

“I got arrested and got a DUI for driving because I was driving back and forth from North Carolina to Kansas City, Missouri, which was a 14-hour drive,” he says.

Aaron’s ex-girlfriend Madison tells The Doctors that the day of his arrest consisted of “a series of unfortunate events” that included a tire blowout, an issue with the car’s alignment and says Aaron was swerving. She goes on to say that she had been drinking that day and that Aaron does not drink.

“I do not drink alcohol… why do people target me?” the singer tells The Doctors, echoing Madison.

At the time of his arrest, Aaron’s older brother, Nick Carter of The Backstreet Boys, Tweeted, “To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better,” followed by, “Family isn't always easy, [but] we're all here for you.”

However, Aaron felt differently, telling The Doctors, “How dare you, Nick? You had my number and then he left me in jail… I don’t need tough love. I’ve had enough tough love in my life."

