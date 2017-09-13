Exclusive: Aaron Carter Opens up about Being Attracted to Men and Women

During Aaron Carter’s visit to The Doctors, where he hopes to find answers to his ongoing health issues, the singer also got candid about his sexuality.

In August, the singer shared a note on Twitter revealing that he found both men and women attractive explaining that when he was 17 he had “an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with.”

Aaron spoke to ER physician Dr. Travis Stork about his revelation, saying, “I do find men and women attractive. Just like a woman can say, ‘Oh wow, what a beautiful girl.’ I can say, ‘Oh wow, what a beautiful man.’”

Aaron then tells Dr. Travis, “What a beautiful man you are." Adding with a smile, “Good thing there’s space [on this couch] or I’d give him a big fat kiss.”

“Well thank you, Aaron, back at you,” Dr. Travis says.

The singer shares that he’s open to experiences with men and women equally.

“When it comes down to it, yes I find men and women attractive,” he continues. “And if there is a man that comes into my life, and you know, sparks an interest, I’ll pursue that. If it’s a woman, I’ll pursue that too.”

