Exclusive: Aaron Carter’s Emotional Family Revelations

During Aaron Carter’s visit to The Doctors, where he hopes to find answers to his ongoing health issues, the singer spoke about his rocky relationship with his family.

The singer tells The Doctors he has endured a slew of family and personal problems over the years and claims he was “beat up by his brother” Nick Carter his whole life. He also alleges that his brother Nick has sent him images of Whitney Houston in a coffin to taunt him.

Aaron also claims that on his 18th birthday his late father, who passed away on May 16, 2017, placed a gun next to his right ear and shot the gun at the ground while allegedly telling to Aaron, “If you don’t write this check for me, the next one, you know where it’s going.”

Due to that incident, the 29-year-old says he’s now suffering from hearing loss. “I can’t hear out of my right ear,” he says.

Despite his issues with his late father, he says he was able to move past the incident. He credits his faith for helping to forgive him, saying, “I can be hurt about things, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to hold on to it. Just because I can’t hear out of my right ear doesn’t mean I don’t love my father.”

Due to his family strife, the singer tells The Doctors he feels isolated from his family. “I lost my career, I lost my parents, I lost my dad, I lost my sister, I lost my brother Nick, I lost [my sister] Angel… How do I keep going? I don’t know,” he says.

In order to help Aaron, neuropsychologist Dr. Judy Ho joins the show and tells him, “There’s so much love in your heart. You’re just such a good person. It was just amazing to hear you talk about your family and the love you have for your fans, friends. You’re here to serve others, I can really see that about you.”

By the end of the first part of Aaron’s sit-down with The Doctors, the singer says he is already feeling positive changes.

“I’ve been to multiple psychiatrists, I’ve been to multiple therapists but nothing has ever helped me and truly worked the way that this starting to and this show is starting to do for me,” he adds.

See Part 2 of The Doctors exclusive sit-down with Aaron Carter on September 14!