Excessive speeding spiked during COVID. Iowans are still getting caught going 100+ mph.

The Iowa Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau says if you drive faster, you die faster.

In 2023, Iowa's daily traffic fatality count was more than 20% higher than the five-year average. The Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau called this, "an alarming trend."

Iowa joined 10 other states in a speed awareness campaign in July 2023.

“We are asking drivers to please slow down,” GTSB chief Brett Tjepkes said at the time. “Our goal is to save lives, and we’re putting all drivers on alert — the posted speed limit is the law. No excuses.”

Why are Iowans driving so fast?

Sgt. Alex Dinkla, spokesperson for the Iowa State Patrol, said drivers give plenty of excuses when they're pulled over for excessive speeding.

In late February, one individual's excuse for going 31 miles over the speed limit was that they needed to get their daughter to gymnastics.

In another instance, a driver led police on a high-speed chase at 140 mph. Another driver in February was cited for driving 164 mph, the highest speed recorded in all of 2023 and 2024.

Racing to gymnastics with precious cargo (your 5 year old daughter) at 31 MPH OVER the speed limit is a dangerous choice! 🚗💨 Slow down, plan ahead, and always prioritize safety above all else!



Teach safe driving early by setting a good example for your kids! pic.twitter.com/GwaMWZHviW — Iowa State Patrol (@iowastatepatrol) February 25, 2024

Speeding started to increase during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dinkla said.

"When we go back to the year 2020, we saw almost a 40% reduction of the amount of vehicles that were on our roadways and that's where we saw a peak," Dinkla said.

Now, Iowa drivers are continuing to speed on more densely packed roadways. This is considered not only dangerous but aggressive driving, he said.

How many Iowans are speeding?

There had been 117 speed citations issued to drivers going 100 mph or faster for the year as of Feb. 23. In 2023, there were 1,199 such citations.

In 2019, there were only 659 speed citations for speeds in excess of 100 mph, which is the lowest annual amount in the past six years.

The most speed citations for 100 mph or faster issued in a single month in Iowa was 176 in July 2020.

What are the penalties for excessive speeding in Iowa?

Iowa has two different types of speeding laws: "absolute" and "basic speeding law," according to drivinglaws.org. With absolute limit laws, drivers can be pulled over for speeding any amount faster than the posted limit.

With basic speed laws, the only issue is whether you were driving a safe speed — generally, no presumptions are involved.

What constitutes a safe speed depends on the circumstances. A judge or jury deciding a case could consider factors such as the weather, the amount of traffic, roadway conditions, etc.

Speeding is usually misdemeanor in Iowa. For most speeding violations, the fines are:

$20 for exceeding the speed limit by not more than 5 mph

$40 for exceeding the speed limit by more than 5 but not more than 10 mph

$80 for exceeding the speed limit by more than 10 but not more than 15 mph

$90 for exceeding the speed limit by more than 15 but not more than 20 mph

$100 plus $5 for each 1 per hour in excess of 20 mph over the limit

Usually, there's a $100 fine for speeding violations in school zones. However, a driver who's caught going more than 10 mph over the limit in a school zone can face up to 30 days in jail and $65 to $625 in fines.

In addition to a speeding ticket, drivers can get arrested on-the-spot for excessive speeding. But there is no definitive speed at which this happens; it's at an officer's discretion, Dinkla said.

Depending on the circumstances, a speeding violation can lead to a reckless driving conviction. A conviction can carry up to 30 days in jail and $25 to $625 in fines.

If a speeding violation results in the death of another person, it's possible to be convicted of homicide by vehicle, which is a felony. Convicted drivers are looking at up to 10 years in prison and $1,000 to $10,000 in fines.

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: How many Iowans are getting caught driving 100+ mph?