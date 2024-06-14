Excessive rainfall across southern Florida produces catastrophic flooding

Rainfall tallies from the National Weather Service…

Tropical rainstorms in South Florida lead to flight delays and streets jammed with stalled cars

A tropical disturbance brought a rare flash flood emergency to much of southern Florida—“Looked like the beginning of a zombie movie,” said a tow truck driver…

CONTINUE READING

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.