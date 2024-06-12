Excessive Rain Floods Coastal Sarasota

Flash flooding hit parts of west central Florida on Tuesday, June 11, with as much as 10 inches falling in coastal Sarasota County, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Footage taken by Noel Haydon shows flooding affecting FL-789 in Sarasota on Tuesday night.

Sarasota Police were working Wednesday morning to clear abandoned and disabled vehicles from the streets, but said “all major roadways” were open.

A flood watch would remain in effect for Sarasota through Thursday evening, according to the NWS. Parts of southwest Florida could see additional rainfall up to 10 inches over the remainder of the week, the NWS warned. Credit: Noel Haydon via Storyful