Excessive heat watch issued in Greater Cincinnati this week as Midwest temperatures soar

If you can't handle the heat, stay out of Cincinnati.

With steamy temperatures expected throughout the Midwest and Northeast this week, the National Weather Service in Wilmington is issuing an excessive heat watch in Greater Cincinnati, which will go into effect at noon Monday.

Hamilton, Clermont, Butler and Warren counties in Ohio will be under the watch, as well as Dearborn and Franklin counties in Indiana. An excessive heat watch has not been announced for Campbell, Kenton and Boone counties in Northern Kentucky − at least not as of Sunday morning − but an air quality alert is still in effect until noon Monday.

More: Heat wave in the forecast for Ohio. Here's what to do if you lose AC in a power outage

Related: It's about to get hot in Ohio. How to prevent heat stroke, heat exhaustion

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for majority of our counties from Monday afternoon to Friday evening. Several days with heat indicies near or exceeding 100 degrees expected. Overnight lows will only drop into the 70s, providing little to no relief. Stay weather aware. pic.twitter.com/5KTVXQgJZg — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 16, 2024

During the watch, which is set to last until 8 p.m. Friday, prolonged periods of dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around 100 are possible. The National Weather Service warns that heat-related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

High temperatures for Monday and Tuesday are expected to peak in the mid to upper 90s in the Ohio River Valley, which could break daily record highs for the region.

More: These Cincinnati neighborhoods suffer most when temperatures rise

Additionally, there will be minimal windows of relief, as overnight lows are forecast to only drop into the 70s.

[6:15 PM] As we round the corner into next week, it's time to start planning for an extended stretch of hot conditions region-wide! Excessive heat will be possible at times through this week, especially midweek and beyond. Now is the time to prepare for prolonged heat! pic.twitter.com/IrELorMalc — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 15, 2024

To avoid heat exhaustion, heat stroke or any other heat-related illnesses, the National Weather Service strongly recommends staying indoors as much as possible and out of the sun. If you must be outdoors, remember to avoid strenuous activity, stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and take breaks in the shade whenever possible. Lastly, National Weather Service recommends regularly checking on family, friends and pets.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Excessive heat watch issued for Cincinnati due to high heat, humidity