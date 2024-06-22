EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: Nearing end of heat wave; strong storms possible Sunday

It’s the 7th and final day of excessive heat in our area! Temperatures will again reach the mid-90s this afternoon, feeling closer to triple digits at times. Continue to exercise common sense if spending prolonged periods of time outdoors by staying hydrated and taking frequent breaks.

It will be very warm and uncomfortable again tonight, with lows only dipping into the mid-70s. Sunday will still be very humid — despite not reaching 90 degrees. A cold front will bring scattered storms during the afternoon and early evening, and some of those storms could be strong, with damaging wind gusts the primary threat.

Much less humid air rushes in by Monday, with a return to more seasonable temperatures. Highs will be on a bit of a roller coaster ride next week, with a warmer mid-week followed by another cool shot Thursday.

