Excessive heat warning issued for Phoenix area; 2 hiking trails to close

Phoenix will be under an excessive heat warning from June 11 to June 13, the National Weather Service announced Monday.

The warning will go into effect at 10 a.m. on June 11 and expire at 8 p.m. on June 13, meteorologist Ted Whittock at the weather service in Phoenix said. During the excessive heat warning days, Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak hiking trails will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The weather service strongly discouraged hiking at any city of Phoenix trails while the warning is in effect.

Phoenix residents can expect high temperatures above 110 degrees as the warning goes into effect. June 11 will see a high of 111 degrees while June 12-13 will have a forecasted high of 112 degrees, Whittock said.

“You want to limit your exposure during the hottest times of the day, so from 10 a.m. through late afternoon into the early evening,” Whittock said. “Try to seek shade if you work outside or spend time in air-conditioned spaces and staying hydrated, wearing loose fit clothing, those sorts of heat safety measures should always be practiced.”

How to stay cool as temperatures rise

Here are some tips from the Arizona Department of Health Services to stay safe as the heat sets in:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings.

Contact the Arizona Department of Health Services at 602-364-3118 or visit an air-conditioned cooling center in your area. Locations of cooling centers can be found on the ADHS Heat-Related Illness page.

Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device.

Limit outdoor activity, especially during the hottest part of the day.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Check on at-risk friends, family and neighbors, and do not forget children or pets in hot vehicles.

Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

Drink two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.

Avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar while outside.

Make sure your family, friends and neighbors are drinking enough water.

