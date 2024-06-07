Excessive heat warning gives many the chance to head to Mt. Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The excessive heat warning in the Las Vegas valley has been a good reason for some to pack their bags and take their family outside the city.



One option is Mt. Charleston.



However, those planning to visit the Spring Mountains must take precautions as the sun’s rays are more intense at higher elevations.



“If you start feeling light-headed, if you notice you’re drinking a lot more than you normally do, that’s when you just want to take a break,” Rebecca Thomas said on Thursday.



Although they’re ultra marathoners, Thomas and Ben Dacko believe in being very prepared for their 10-mile hike.

The excessive heat warning in the Las Vegas valley has been a good reason for some to pack their bags and take their family outside the city. (KLAS)



“The biggest thing is that we do have electrolytes with us. Salt tabs, electrolyte powder, and then just lots of water,” Thomas said.



They also weren’t taking any chances from the sun, lathering on the sunscreen.



“We’re going to be up here for a couple of hours, so we want to make sure we don’t get burned,” Dacko said.



The Spring Mountains are under a heat advisory until Friday at 9 p.m.



Gavin Grosshanten moved to Las Vegas from Pennsylvania.



“Hydrating constantly,” Grosshanten said. “I found that moving here, a month ago, I drink about twice as much water out here.”



Grosshanten noticed the change in his vehicle’s temperature gauge as he drove up.



“Put the windows back down, and took the top off, it’s a gorgeous ride up here,” Grosshanten said.



To prevent sunburn, experts recommend using sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher and applying it 30 minutes before exposure.



Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.