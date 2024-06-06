Excessive heat warning in effect for Coachella Valley. How long will heat wave last?

The mercury is forecast to soar over 110 degrees in the Coachella Valley, with elevated temperatures as well in other parts of Riverside County Thursday and Friday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning.

The warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Friday.

“The lower deserts will see peak heat on Thursday and Friday,” the NWS said in a statement. “Highs of 108 to 113 ... will occur during the hottest days.”

Despite the early June warm-up, “very few, if any, daily temperature records look to be challenged,” the agency stated.

Meteorologists said ridges of high pressure anchored in the western U.S. will govern weather patterns through the latter half of the week, causing the hot, dry conditions across the eastern half of the Inland Empire.

The highs in Palm Springs through Friday will be 109 to 111 degrees, with overnight lows generally around 80. Thermal and other locations farther east may be hotter.

What is a heat dome? Maps show how it's baking Coachella Valley, much of the West

Weather forecast for Riverside, Temecula areas: Warm, then 'June Gloom'

In the Riverside metropolitan area, the mercury will settle in the low 90s through Friday, dropping to the mid 60s during the nighttime hours.

Forecasters said the Temecula Valley will benefit from coastal marine layers, with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s until Friday.

Cooler weather is slated to return to the western county region during the weekend, ushering in the customary “June Gloom,” especially during the mornings.

