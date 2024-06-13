Excessive heat and spotty strong storms anticipated Thursday

Jun. 13—Excessive heat and humidity is forecast across Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas this afternoon, with scattered strong storms possible this evening.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the mid-Missouri River valley including the St. Joseph area from 1 to 8 p.m. today. High temperatures are forecast to reach the mid to upper 90s, with triple-digit heat indices through the period. To avoid heat-related illness, be sure to drink plenty of fluids, have access to an air-conditioned space, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

In addition to the heat, strong storms also will be possible this evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a level 3 (of 5) severe threat across a large swath of northern Missouri, as isolated to scattered strong storms capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado or two will be possible after 5 p.m. Any severe threat is forecast to diminish locally after 9 p.m.

Be sure to have a way to receive alerts and warnings as they are issued through the evening hours.

