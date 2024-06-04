Excessive heat to scorch High Desert this week. How long will it last?

It’s about to get extremely hot in Southern California.

An excessive heat watch has been issued for the High Desert and the Coachella Valley beginning Wednesday through Friday.

During that time, the High Desert is expected to hit the 99 to 106-degree mark, while the Low Desert sees 100 to 113 degrees, the National Weather Service reported.

Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day, with Apple Valley and Victorville reaching 102 degrees, and Hesperia 99.

Adelanto should reach 102 degrees on Wednesday, followed by 100 degrees the following day.

Most of the Victor Valley will see temps in the mid-90s Friday through Sunday.

Barstow is expected to reach 106 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by temps in the low 100s through Sunday.

Those traveling to Las Vegas will find Sin City heating up near 110 degrees on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Marine Corps Logistics Base

Officials at the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Barstow recently issued a warning to personnel, cautioning them to pay close attention to the heat flags, and environmental conditions.

“Exposure to extreme heat is the reality of military training and workforce operations in the High Desert,” said Safety Specialist Latham Woods. “Many heat illnesses are preventable, and none should be fatal.”

“Training, acclimatization, hydration, early recognition, and treatment of our Marines and civilian Marines presenting heat stress symptoms are key to preventing heat-related illnesses and injuries,” Woods said.

Even on-duty and off-duty recreational events can present heat-related illnesses and injuries.

The same measures that help with work, can help with recreation, to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Some recommendations for personnel who have to continue outdoor operations despite heat are:

Take frequent breaks in the shade

Spend some time in air-conditioned buildings as able

Wear vented hats, light-colored long-sleeved and loose-fitting clothing

Hydrate often and consume electrolytes

Signs of heat-related illnesses include:

Cramps

Profuse sweating

Headache

Weakness

Pale appearance

Nausea

Vomiting

Shortness of breath

Palpitations

Safety Specialist Brian Korves said it is recommended a healthy adult drink 78 to 100 ounces of fluids per day, on average to ensure the replacement of electrolytes.

More hot weather safety tips

Extreme heat significantly increases the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities, NWS stated.

To reduce risks during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

The agency also suggests drinking plenty of fluids, not drinking alcoholic beverages, staying in air-conditioned areas, and staying out of the sun. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.

Law enforcement authorities suggest checking on older residents, neighbors, and the medically vulnerable during hot weather or a power outage.

Residents should also spend more time in air-conditioned places. Staying inside air-conditioned buildings reduces danger from the heat, according to weather officials.

Don't get too much sun. Sunburn makes the job of heat dissipation that much more difficult.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Call 911 in the event of a heatstroke.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on X @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Excessive heat to scorch High Desert, Coachella Valley