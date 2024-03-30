Excellent viewing conditions in south-central Pa. probable for the 2024 solar eclipse

Meteorologists say it's looking favorable at this point for residents in south-central Pennsylvania to view the solar eclipse on April 8.

Viewers in the region will see more than 90 percent of the solar eclipse if it's not cloudy.

"It looks pretty good at this point," AccuWeather.com senior meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

Kyle Elliott, director of the Weather Information Center at Millersville University, says it's expected to be cloudy, rainy and windy during the first week in April, but a major pattern reversal is predicted for the opening weekend of trout season.

A dip in the Jet Stream is expected to be replaced by a large dome of high pressure during the second week in April, he wrote in an email.

"If so, then dry conditions would 'rule the roost' from April 6-10 with a high probability of mainly clear skies, excellent viewing conditions, and pleasantly warm weather on Eclipse Day across south-central and southeastern PA," Elliott said.

Meteorologists will have a more fine-tuned forecast closer to the time of the event.

Pydynowski noted the difficulty in predicting the sky cover for the height of the event, which will last fewer than three minutes.

Comfortable temperatures predicted in south-central Pennsylvania

Viewers will likely have comfortable weather that day and not have to worry about bundling up to watch the solar eclipse, Pydynowski said.

Temperatures will likely be in the 60s that day, he said.

Watch for scams with solar eclipse glasses: Pa. Attorney General

People will need to wear special glasses or use handheld solar viewers to protect their eyes from the sun during the eclipse.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry is warning consumers to watch out for scams with the solar-viewing glasses. Legitimate ones will have special filters to protect your eyes, a news release states.

"This is a fun and exciting global event, and that widespread anticipation has attracted scammers looking to make a buck without consideration of potential harm,” Henry said in the news release. “Do your research to make sure the glasses you buy will thoroughly protect your eyes and allow you to safely view the solar eclipse."

Make sure glasses are marked with international safety standard – certification number ISO 12312-2, the release states. If using a camera or telescope, make sure the lense has a solar filter.

For more information on safety, visit the American Astronomical Society’s website.

