Examining Hillcrest: Story prompted by 2 decades covering Hamilton County juvenile justice

A long driveway loops through the campus of Hillcrest School in Springfield Township. The onetime residential program for at-risk youth closed last year, but Hamilton County Juvenile Court officials are working to re-open the facility under their control.

As part of that job, I covered juvenile court. I got an up-close look at what was then called Hillcrest Training School, a beautiful tree-lined property in Springfield Township that seemed more boarding school than juvenile detention center. But that’s what it was. And more importantly, the program worked. I saw studies. I talked to kids who had been there, and I visited the property.

As happens in journalism, I changed beats and moved on to covering police and then Hamilton County. I covered the county government during a time of severe budget cuts and the decision to privatize Hillcrest to save money.

Then I moved on to covering the city of Cincinnati, which has included bigger-picture stories about juvenile violence and safety. Recently it has meant stories by me and my co-workers about a rise in juvenile violence.

And then last year came the news that Hamilton County Juvenile Court, under new judges and administrators and on the heels of sex abuse investigation, was shutting Hillcrest down.

I was stunned. I knew from my past reporting how vital Hillcrest was to intervening in kids' lives and setting them on a better path. It was good for the kids. It was good for the community. What really happened?

I strode across the newsroom to Enquirer courts reporter Kevin Grasha and asked him what was going on. He knew a lot more than we had already written. We agreed there was a bigger story to tell and that we should do it together.

That’s how the report, “Second chance for seconds chances,” was born.

We worked for months: We read hundreds of pages of emails obtained through a public records request, reviewed a facilities study that was done after Hillcrest’s closure, talked to experts, listened to those who live closest to the Springfield Township facility and have concerns about safety, and met Trey McCarter, who shared his personal Hillcrest story with us.

We teamed up with Enquirer photojournalist Kareem Elgazzar to help chronicle what we were seeing.

What Kevin and I found is that Hillcrest is being re-imagined. There’s a plan to bring it back to what it once was – a national model to help kids stop committing crimes.

Today’s story is all about that vision.

