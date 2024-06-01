Exam scheduled for Hillsdale man charged with CSC, sexting minor

HILLSDALE — Preliminary proceedings in the case of a Hillsdale man charged with numerous counts of criminal sexual conduct, distributing sexually explicit material to a minor and using a computer to commit a crime have been delayed again.

Chad Alan Porter, 37, was scheduled for an examination hearing May 29 in the 2B District Court but the hearing was adjourned to June 12 at 2 p.m.

Hillsdale County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jamie Wisniewski said earlier that defense attorneys for Chad Alan Porter, 37, asked for an adjournment to allow more time for discovery.

Porter turned himself in on Jan. 31 when he learned that he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

In his first case, Porter allegedly had sexual relations with a minor between June 1 and Aug. 31, 2017 where he is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, a life offense, and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

In Porter’s second case, stemming from Aug. 1, 2023, he is alleged to have sent a 15-year-old female an explicit photograph of himself. Porter was charged with distributing sexually explicit material to a minor and using a computer to commit a crime.

Judge Megan Stiverson set bond in the first file at $100,000 cash and, in the second file, at $10,000 with 10-percent allowed.

Porter faces up to life in prison if convicted as charged.

— Contact Reporter Corey Murray at cmurray@hillsdale.net or follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

