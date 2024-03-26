Exactly what time is the April 8 total solar eclipse in Dallas-Fort Worth, for how long?

When will North Texas cities will have their moment in the dark during the April 8 total solar eclipse, and for how long?

That is a very good question. And the National Weather Service has released its helpful guide to answer exactly that.

Just under two weeks away, the much anticipated solar eclipse will be huge for Texas as most of the state is in the path of totality. Take the small town of Hillsboro, which has been preparing for an influx of eclipse tourists for the last year and a half. Droves of visitors will make their way down the spine of the path of totality in Texas because of the state’s more favorable weather conditions.

The NWS Fort Worth list has the eclipse start and end times for several North Texas cities. Medical professionals encourage everyone to wear safety glasses when viewing the eclipse directly.

The National Weather Service Fort Worth has released its totality timing report for the April total solar eclipse.

Fort Worth

Partial eclipse begins — 12:23 p.m.





Totality begins — 1:41 p.m.





Totality ends — 1:43 p.m.





Partial eclipse ends — 3:02 p.m.





Duration of totality — Two minutes 24 seconds





Lampasas

Partial eclipse begins — 12:18 p.m.





Totality begins — 1:35 p.m.





Totality ends — 1:40 p.m.





Partial eclipse ends — 2:58 p.m.





Duration of totality — Four minutes 26 seconds





Killeen

Partial eclipse begins — 12:19 p.m.





Totality begins — 1:36 p.m.





Totality ends — 1:41 p.m.





Partial eclipse ends — 2:59 p.m.





Duration of totality — Four minutes 16 seconds





Proctor

Partial eclipse begins — 12:20 p.m.





Totality begins — 1:38 p.m.





Totality ends — 1:39 p.m.





Partial eclipse ends — 2:59 p.m.





Duration of totality — One minutes 14 seconds





Cameron

Partial eclipse begins — 12:20 p.m.





Totality begins — 1:39 p.m.





Totality ends — 1:40 p.m.





Partial eclipse ends — 3 p.m.





Duration of totality — 45 seconds





Waco

Partial eclipse begins — 12:21 p.m.





Totality begins — 1:38 p.m.





Totality ends — 1:42 p.m.





Partial eclipse ends — 3:01 p.m.





Duration of totality — Four minutes 16 seconds





Corsicana

Partial eclipse begins — 12:23 p.m.





Totality begins — 1:42 p.m.





Totality ends — 1:44 p.m.





Partial eclipse ends — 3:02 p.m.





Duration of totality — Four minutes five seconds





Roanoke

Partial eclipse begins — 12:23 p.m.





Totality begins — 1:42 p.m.





Totality ends — 1:43 p.m.





Partial eclipse ends — 3:02 p.m.





Duration of totality — 59 seconds





Dallas

Partial eclipse begins — 12:24 p.m.





Totality begins — 1:41 p.m.





Totality ends — 1:45 p.m.





Partial eclipse ends — 3:03 p.m.





Duration of totality — Three minutes 51 seconds





Celina

Partial eclipse begins — 12:25 p.m.





Totality begins — 1:43 p.m.





Totality ends — 1:44 p.m.





Partial eclipse ends — 3:03 p.m.





Duration of totality — One minute 42 seconds





Canton

Partial eclipse begins — 12:25 p.m.





Totality begins — 1:42 p.m.





Totality ends — 1:46 p.m.





Partial eclipse ends — 3:04 p.m.





Duration of totality — Four minutes eight seconds

Paris

Partial eclipse begins — 12:27 p.m.

Totality begins — 1:44 p.m.

Totality ends — 1:48 p.m.

Partial eclipse ends — 3:06 p.m.

Duration of totality — Three minutes 59 seconds