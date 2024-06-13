Exact cause of Sandwich inn fire unknown. Here's what the state fire marshal office said

The point of origin of a fire on Tuesday at Dan'l Webster Inn and Spa in Sandwich has been identified, according to Jake Wark, public information officer with the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.

Sandwich Fire Department personnel and Massachusetts State Police investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office identified the point of origin as an exterior area near the back door, where they also found evidence of smoking and an extension cord.

The exact cause will likely remain officially undetermined because investigators could not rule out those "two unrelated accidental factors," Wark wrote in an email.

All occupants were evacuated and accounted for, according to a statement on Tuesday from Sandwich Fire Chief John Burke. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis for treatment of smoke inhalation.

A two-alarm fire occurred in the early hours on Tuesday at Dan'l Webster Inn and Spa in Sandwich.

Forty-eight guests were lodged at the Inn when the fire broke out early Tuesday morning. There were no injuries, according to a woman at the inn on Thursday who declined to give her name.

She said guests who have reserved rooms can cancel and get refunds. She didn't have an estimated timeline for reopening the inn or the dining room. The Sandwich Board of Health will need to recertify both before they can reopen to the public, she said.

Calls to the general manager of the inn, and Jamsan Hotel Management, the company that manages the inn, were not immediately returned.

Calls to Sandwich Deputy Fire Chief Sean Butler were not immediately returned.

Denise Coffey writes about business, tourism and issues impacting the Cape’s residents and visitors. Contact her at dcoffey@capecodonline.com .

