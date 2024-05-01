Ex Worthington Christian basketball coach now faces federal charges for sex with 2 players

A former girls high school basketball coach and teacher at Worthington Christian High School is now facing federal sex crime charges in addition to state charges for having sex with two 16-year-old female students and filming and sending them to the victims.

Jason Paul Dawson, 35, of North Carolina, is charged in U.S. District Court in Columbus with sexual exploitation of a minor and the distribution, receipt, and/or possession of child pornography, according to federal court filings. Dawson was extradited to Columbus on April 24 to face state charges following his arrest in North Carolina.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed by a Franklin County Sheriff detective, Dawson had been having sex with two underaged female students at Worthington Christian High School while he was their basketball coach. One female student, identified only as Jane Doe #1, told a Columbus police detective that while she was a student at WCHS, Dawson would have her meet him in the closet of his office to have sex, and that Dawson would sometimes record them having sex.

Jane Doe #1 also showed Columbus police detectives text messages between her and Dawson, and a video of the two of them having sex.

The second female student, identified only as Jane Doe #2, told Columbus police detectives in a separate interview that she and Dawson began having sex when she was 16 years old, and Dawson was also her basketball coach. Jane Doe #2 told investigators that she would meet Dawson at hotel rooms and the parking lot of an apartment complex to have sex, and oftentimes had sex in the back of his car. She also showed investigators four separate videos of the two of them having sex.

Both of the victims realized they had been having sex with Dawson around the same time, which prompted them to report Dawson to Columbus police.

After Dawson's arrest, Columbus police officers interviewed Dawson regarding the allegations, and he admitted to making and sending the videos and knowing that it was illegal, according to court documents.

