Ex-world motorbike speedway champ Gollob out of induced coma

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A doctor says Polish motorcycle speedway racer Tomasz Gollob is beginning to feel his legs after he injured his spinal cord in a training incident last month.

The 46-year-old Gollob lost feeling from the chest down when he was injured on April 23 while training for the domestic championship in Poland.

Surgeon Marek Harat, at a hospital in the racer's hometown of Bydgoszcz, said on Friday his condition is improving.

Harat said "Deep feeling is returning to his legs, he can feel the position of his legs."

He said it's a sign that the function of the spinal cord is returning.

Gollob, the 2010 speedway world champion, has begun rehabilitation.

The investigators have said the accident was not caused by any equipment malfunction.