Ex-Warren Mayor Jim Fouts loses federal appeal in lawsuit over term limits

A federal appeals court affirmed the dismissal of a civil rights lawsuit by former Warren Mayor Jim Fouts, who requested the August 2023 primary election for Warren mayor be decertified and a special mayoral election be held with his name on the ballot.

Fouts' lawsuit challenged whether Warren's term limits applied to him.

But that doesn't mean Fouts' legal fight is quite over.

His attorney, Nabih Ayad, said Wednesday while he and Fouts are "disappointed" in Tuesday's 13-page opinion by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit, they are considering petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the case. Ayad said the chances of that "are not that great, but again, we have to look at the lay of the land as to that particular issue."

Mayor Jim Fouts stands in his office inside city hall in Warren on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Fouts has been in local government for 42 years and has been serving as the mayor of Warren for 16 years.

"And it comes down basically, the Court of Appeals .... affirmed the lower court's decision basically finding that we don't have a constitutional right to run for office, we don't have a fundamental right to run for office, I should say," he said.

Ayad said he believes Fouts has 90 days to file a petition asking the U.S. Supreme Court to consider the case.

The case was before three judges for the federal appeals court in Cincinnati.

"Because we find that Fouts failed to allege a constitutional violation, we need not reach Defendants’ alternative grounds for affirmance," according to the opinion's conclusion.

The federal appeal was filed in the fall. In October, the court filed an order denying Fouts' motion for an expedited review of his appeal.

In November, former State Rep. Lori Stone won the general election, becoming the first woman to lead Michigan's third-largest city. Fouts left office that month after 16 years as mayor and more than four decades as city officeholder.

Nabih Ayad, Warren City Mayor James R. Fouts' attorney addresses the media during a press conference held at Adiamo Celebrity Showroom in Warren on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Fouts has filed a civil rights action in federal court alleging a violation of his civil rights because of his exclusion from the ballot in the upcoming mayoral election.

Two months earlier, a U.S. District Court judge dismissed Fouts' lawsuit that, in part, asked for a special mayoral election to be held with his name on the ballot before the November general election.

Fouts filed that federal lawsuit Aug. 2 — six days before the primary election — against the Warren City Council, the city's Election Commission, the city clerk and the Macomb County clerk.

He filed it months after the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled in April 2023, in a term-limits case, that Fouts was disqualified from seeking a fifth four-year term as mayor. The Michigan Supreme Court in May 2023 declined to take up an appeal filed by the city clerk and city Election Commission.

Fouts was not named a party in any of the state-filed lawsuits, but the decisions by the state courts directly affected him.

In 2016, voters approved a proposal to amend the city charter so a mayor could serve five four-year terms in office instead of three. Four years later, voters approved a city charter amendment that a mayor should have the same term limits as other elected city officeholders, which is the greater of three complete terms, or 12 years.

Fouts was elected to a fourth term in 2019, but it appeared he would be term-limited for a fifth term in office if he sought one. Though he tried, in the end, his name did not appear on the August 2023 primary ballot.

Contact Christina Hall: chall@freepress.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @challreporter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Former Warren Mayor Jim Fouts loses federal appeal in election lawsuit