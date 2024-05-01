Ex-UK coach John Calipari’s house is for sale. Here is what’s included & for how much

Looking for a home that comes with its own special meaning to the Big Blue Nation?

The Lexington house where former University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari and his wife, Ellen, have lived in since 2009 has hit the market and is for sale.

Asking price for a stop on the Wildcat trail? Just a hair under $4 million, listed at $3.99 million.

“This is an opportunity to own a piece of Kentucky history!” according to the listing with Melinda Drake of The Brokerage.

Many fans will be familiar with the interior from years of seeing Wildcat players and Coach Cal watching to see if they made the annual NCAA tournament.

But with the Caliparis moving to Arkansas, they are selling their house and 1732 Richmond Rd. is now on the market.

At least one prominent Kentucky fan, Lexington Sporting Club soccer team founder Bill Shively, has looked at the house. His office confirmed to the Herald-Leader that the Shivelys toured the property recently but did not put in an offer. The owners of Dixiana Farm in Lexington also has made major donations to UK, including for the Shively Training Facility and Shively Sports Center and the Bill and Donna Shively Endowed Pediatric Research Professorship in the College of Medicine.

Amenities inside Coach Cal’s Lexington house

The Fayette County PVA database says the Calipari’s bought the property in 2009 for $1,875,000. It was valued by the PVA in 2024 at $2,095,000.

According to the listing, the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom house is 9,612 square feet (or possibly seven bathrooms and two half-baths, according to the PVA site.)

The 1.2-acre property includes a gated driveway, grand foyer with staircase, formal living and dining rooms as well as an open concept great room with a two-story stone fireplace and chef’s kitchen with a large island, possibly where Mrs. Calipari made her famous fudge brownies for the team.

Primary bedroom is on the first floor, with dual bathrooms and closets. Upstairs are four additional bedrooms, all with en suite bathrooms and large closets.

And if that’s not enough, there’s a bonus room on the third floor for extra recreational space. The basement also features a kitchenette, projection TV and work-out room.

Outside Calipari’s house: Basketball court, pool

The property also includes a pool and pool house, three-car garage and a half-court basketball court.

The grounds are contained withing a brick and iron fence with a gated driveway. The sale includes two parcels.

There is also a living space over the garage with a bedroom, living room, kitchenette and bathroom. And the pool house has its own kitchenette, bathroom and changing area.

